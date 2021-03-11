Orchid Hits 1-Day Volume of $213.89 Million (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. One Orchid coin can now be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orchid has traded up 43.1% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $258.45 million and approximately $213.89 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00052582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00012077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $408.97 or 0.00717409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00067121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00027978 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00038093 BTC.

Orchid Coin Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 coins. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

