Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Getty Realty by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Getty Realty by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Getty Realty by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Getty Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $31.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.52. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 33.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 90.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

About Getty Realty

