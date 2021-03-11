Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys Shares of 11,710 First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBNC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in First Bancorp by 513.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in First Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 761,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,943,000 after purchasing an additional 14,681 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in First Bancorp by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 20,067 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in First Bancorp by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Also, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $243,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,489.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,788. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC opened at $45.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.05 and a 200 day moving average of $30.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. First Bancorp has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $46.17.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FBNC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Gabelli cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, G.Research cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

First Bancorp Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

