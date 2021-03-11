Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,420 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 19.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,262 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 17,643 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 434.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,649 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 10,282 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $2,262,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 37.4% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 22,364 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.66 per share, for a total transaction of $280,116.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. purchased 13,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.02 per share, for a total transaction of $354,799.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 68,723 shares of company stock worth $1,847,252 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DCOM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

DCOM opened at $31.52 on Wednesday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $32.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.84 million, a PE ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

