Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 68,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 38,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEG opened at $47.63 on Wednesday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.40 and a 200 day moving average of $43.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,804.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LEG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

