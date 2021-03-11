Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,487 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Caleres were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Caleres by 20.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Caleres during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in Caleres during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Caleres during the third quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Caleres during the fourth quarter worth approximately $388,000. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Caleres alerts:

In related news, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $216,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,985.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $498,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,228,761.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,500 shares of company stock valued at $831,330 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CAL opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Caleres, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

Featured Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.