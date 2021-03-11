Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $486,000 Stock Holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Deluxe by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Deluxe by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 19,769 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Deluxe in the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Deluxe by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 18,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Deluxe by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deluxe stock opened at $39.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Deluxe Co. has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $42.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.57.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 43.69%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

