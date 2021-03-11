Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 395.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 220.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,093.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.18.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $46.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 161.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.12. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.64 and a one year high of $50.43.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.74%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

