Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 12,809 Shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,809 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mack-Cali Realty were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,654,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,050,000 after purchasing an additional 858,129 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 74.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,911,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,397 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 119.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 616,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 335,356 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 7.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 375,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 27,357 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mack-Cali Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLI opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.09. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $18.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.03.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 53.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mack-Cali Realty Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Mack-Cali Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In other Mack-Cali Realty news, Director A. Akiva Katz bought 442,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.51 per share, with a total value of $6,413,420.00. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mack-Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mack-Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack-Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.