Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Andersons were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Andersons during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Andersons by 27,207.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in The Andersons by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in The Andersons during the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in The Andersons during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANDE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Andersons in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Andersons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The Andersons currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The stock has a market cap of $966.00 million, a PE ratio of -415.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.53.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.19). The Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. The Andersons’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

