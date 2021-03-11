Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) Short Interest Update

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 454,800 shares, a growth of 321.5% from the February 11th total of 107,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 284.3 days.

Orora stock remained flat at $$2.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Orora has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93.

Separately, Citigroup raised Orora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

About Orora

Orora Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and distribution fiber, glass and aluminum beverage cans. It operates through the following segments: Orora Australasia, Orora North America and Other. The Orora Australasia segment focuses on the manufacture of fiber and beverage packaging products within Australia and New Zealand.

