Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Trading Up 7.4%

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)’s stock price was up 7.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.13 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 867,414 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,378,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OTIC shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Otonomy from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Otonomy from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.42.

The company has a market capitalization of $130.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.45.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 14,379.87% and a negative return on equity of 108.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Otonomy, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay Lichter sold 321,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $867,186.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,074,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,574 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Otonomy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Otonomy during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Otonomy by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 30,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 13,522 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

