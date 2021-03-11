Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Receives $19.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

OUT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OUT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Outfront Media by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Outfront Media by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 21,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Outfront Media by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 341,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 20.7% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OUT traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.28. 35,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,883,339. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Outfront Media has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $23.13.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. Equities analysts predict that Outfront Media will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.