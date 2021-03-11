Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Declares $0.00 Quarterly Dividend

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.002 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Owens & Minor has decreased its dividend by 99.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Owens & Minor has a payout ratio of 0.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Owens & Minor to earn $2.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.4%.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Shares of OMI stock opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $35.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. Research analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.11 per share, with a total value of $27,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $146,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,944 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,094.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,791 shares of company stock worth $443,344 over the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on OMI. UBS Group raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.85.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.