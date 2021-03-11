Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) to Issue $0.00 Quarterly Dividend

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.002 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Owens & Minor has decreased its dividend payment by 99.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Owens & Minor has a payout ratio of 0.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Owens & Minor to earn $2.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.4%.

NYSE OMI opened at $36.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $37.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

OMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.85.

In other news, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 4,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $131,944.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,711.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,791 shares of company stock worth $443,344 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

