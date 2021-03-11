P.A.W. Capital Corp Sells 30,000 Shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

P.A.W. Capital Corp cut its position in shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. EMCORE makes up about 2.6% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned 1.85% of EMCORE worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMKR. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in EMCORE by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE in the third quarter worth about $259,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the 4th quarter valued at about $504,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in EMCORE during the 4th quarter valued at about $715,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EMCORE by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 22,490 shares during the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EMCORE alerts:

Shares of EMKR stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,942. EMCORE Co. has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.14 million, a P/E ratio of -27.24 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.54.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. Analysts expect that EMCORE Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EMKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

EMCORE Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.