P.A.W. Capital Corp Takes $857,000 Position in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)

P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000. HyreCar accounts for about 0.8% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYRE. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of HyreCar in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 55,176 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 31.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HYRE shares. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of HyreCar from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of HyreCar from $7.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of HyreCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. HyreCar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Shares of HYRE traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.71. 3,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,521. HyreCar Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $16.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58. The company has a market cap of $197.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

