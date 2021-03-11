Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.69 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) will post $25.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.05 million to $26.20 million. Pacific Biosciences of California posted sales of $15.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full-year sales of $133.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $126.69 million to $141.41 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $194.62 million, with estimates ranging from $180.79 million to $222.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pacific Biosciences of California.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $27.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 57.25% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%. Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

In related news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 335,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $7,717,627.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 910,715 shares in the company, valued at $20,946,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 220,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $10,594,800.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,898.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,195,168 shares of company stock worth $79,945,094 in the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.26. The company had a trading volume of 119,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,564,928. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $53.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.