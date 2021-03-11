Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 670 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,718,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,281,000 after acquiring an additional 808,106 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,075,000 after acquiring an additional 260,632 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,831,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 783,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,659,000 after buying an additional 220,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,824,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DGX opened at $119.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $134.71.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.06.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,981,602.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

