Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 58,424 Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 58,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 971,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,371,000 after acquiring an additional 303,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,046,000 after buying an additional 259,580 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 59,893.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 95,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 95,829 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 430.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 78,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 63,762 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 401,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after buying an additional 59,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACLS opened at $38.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 6.28. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $41.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.42.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.29.

In other news, Director R John Fletcher sold 6,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $268,359.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,806. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Bintz sold 21,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $874,781.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,256 shares of company stock worth $1,917,790. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

