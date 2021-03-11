Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 125,811 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 258.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,811 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Modine Manufacturing worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,948,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,679,000 after purchasing an additional 275,943 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,029,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,045,000 after purchasing an additional 54,602 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,778,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,892,000 after purchasing an additional 546,091 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,509,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,963,000 after purchasing an additional 117,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 855,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 19,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of MOD stock opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $15.79. The stock has a market cap of $756.92 million, a P/E ratio of -133.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.44.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

