Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,250 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 270.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 25,358 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 32,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,729,000 after acquiring an additional 472,600 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $93.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.53 and a 200-day moving average of $95.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.94 and a 12-month high of $106.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

