Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,454 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,481,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $789,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272,072 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,110,000 after purchasing an additional 448,244 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,472,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,873,000 after purchasing an additional 753,065 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,330,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,975,000 after acquiring an additional 72,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $2,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 520,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,901,772.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $510,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,254,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,324 shares of company stock valued at $6,733,732. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HALO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $41.86 on Wednesday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.85. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.63 and a beta of 1.77.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

