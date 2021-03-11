Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth about $42,654,000. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bunge during the third quarter worth about $21,846,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Bunge by 12.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,026,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,016,000 after purchasing an additional 453,458 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Bunge by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 841,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,181,000 after purchasing an additional 248,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bunge by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,279,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $608,570,000 after purchasing an additional 188,400 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BG. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

In other Bunge news, Director Grain Co Continental sold 49,855 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $3,831,356.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,865,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,099,256.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,100 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $86,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,930,317.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,655 shares of company stock worth $4,440,624. 3.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BG stock opened at $79.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.76. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Bunge’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

