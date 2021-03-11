PANTHEON X (XPN) One Day Volume Tops $8,734.00

PANTHEON X (CURRENCY:XPN) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One PANTHEON X token can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PANTHEON X has a market capitalization of $3.38 million and $8,734.00 worth of PANTHEON X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PANTHEON X has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.94 or 0.00505793 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00066207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00052446 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00072219 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000582 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.29 or 0.00522627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00076675 BTC.

About PANTHEON X

PANTHEON X’s total supply is 770,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 624,336,211 tokens. PANTHEON X’s official website is pantheonx.io.

PANTHEON X Token Trading

