PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.2% from the February 11th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of SVJTY stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.74. The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 675. PAO Severstal has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.62.

PAO Severstal Company Profile

PAO Severstal, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel and steel-related mining company in Russia, Europe, CIS, the Middle East, North America, Africa, Central and South America, and Asia. The company operates through two divisions, Severstal Resources and Severstal Russian Steel.

