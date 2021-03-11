PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Shares Up 7.3%

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)’s stock price shot up 7.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $73.47 and last traded at $72.58. 201,788 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 259,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.62.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PAR shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti cut shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair started coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.24 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in PAR Technology by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 421.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

