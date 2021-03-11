Parachute Price Reaches $0.0103 on Top Exchanges (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 11th. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $6.31 million and $111,033.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00055052 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000276 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 52.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 609,786,703 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

