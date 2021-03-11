Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Receives $8.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

NYSE PGRE traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,823,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Paramount Group by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Paramount Group by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.