Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 96.34% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PRTK. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

PRTK opened at $7.64 on Monday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.16.

In related news, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 26,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $174,882.73. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 572,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 26,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $177,244.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,206,995.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,956 shares of company stock worth $837,222 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 346.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 226.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

