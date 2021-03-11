Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Shares Up 6.3%

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) shares shot up 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.78 and last traded at $7.64. 362,515 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 451,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRTK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.62.

In related news, insider Adam Woodrow sold 9,045 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $62,862.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 18,585 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $129,165.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,974 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,956 shares of company stock worth $837,222 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,067 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Read More: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.