Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 2,965.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,902 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,266.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

PK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.25 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.02.

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $23.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.79.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

