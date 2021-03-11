Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Scotiabank

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its target price cut by research analysts at Scotiabank from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 62.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Parkland from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. CIBC decreased their target price on Parkland from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Parkland in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

Shares of PKIUF opened at $30.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.73 and its 200 day moving average is $29.80. Parkland has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $34.90.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

