Party City Holdco (PRTY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:PRTY opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. Party City Holdco has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $9.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80. The firm has a market cap of $809.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 4.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.91.

In other Party City Holdco news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 406,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,483,715.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRTY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $5.40 in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

