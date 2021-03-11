Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Trading Up 5.9%

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)’s share price was up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.37 and last traded at $12.28. Approximately 1,404,310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,058,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYA shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Paya in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Paya in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Paya in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Paya from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Get Paya alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.52 and a beta of 0.05.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paya in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. 41.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Paya Holdings Inc provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services.

Read More: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.