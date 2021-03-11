PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 2.4% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $15,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

PayPal stock traded up $13.55 on Tuesday, hitting $239.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,425,820. The firm has a market cap of $280.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $262.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.61. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,350 shares of company stock worth $67,436,768 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

