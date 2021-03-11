PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $277,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.4% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 48,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 39.4% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 11,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 28.5% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 242,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,682,000 after buying an additional 53,671 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

In other PayPal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 258,350 shares of company stock worth $67,436,768. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $16.34 on Tuesday, reaching $242.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,425,820. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $283.93 billion, a PE ratio of 85.32, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $262.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.61.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

