PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Up 6.9%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)’s share price traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $244.44 and last traded at $241.76. 12,038,868 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 10,462,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.09.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush raised their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $296.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.35, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.98.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,384,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,350 shares of company stock worth $67,436,768 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $248,534,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in PayPal by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after buying an additional 1,046,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

