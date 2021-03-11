PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) PT Raised to $17.50

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $17.50 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE PBF traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.22. 49,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,119,490. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.06. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.95.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy will post -10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PBF Energy news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $32,888.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,959,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726,129 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,663,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,397 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,424,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,884,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,552,000 after purchasing an additional 922,090 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.