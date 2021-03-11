Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 52.13%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PVAC opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $274.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Penn Virginia has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $20.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

