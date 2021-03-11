PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Now Covered by JMP Securities

Stock analysts at JMP Securities began coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Compass Point raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.25 in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.42.

Shares of PNNT opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $4.26. PennantPark Investment has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $5.99. The company has a market cap of $390.87 million, a PE ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a positive return on equity of 7.56%. Analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PennantPark Investment news, Director Samuel L. Katz acquired 9,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $42,420.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,568.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNNT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

