Penske Automotive Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 965 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,362% compared to the average volume of 66 call options.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAG. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

Shares of NYSE PAG traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.62. 5,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,699. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. Penske Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $84.01.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.38. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.58%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

