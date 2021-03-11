Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Stake Raised by Sasco Capital Inc. CT

Sasco Capital Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 684,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,410 shares during the period. Perrigo accounts for 4.3% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $30,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Perrigo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Perrigo by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Perrigo by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Perrigo by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Perrigo by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Richard S. Sorota bought 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $326,665.24. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,665.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PRGO traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.06. 6,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,342. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -696.88, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.54. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $58.83.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRGO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

