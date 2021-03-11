Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Short Interest Update

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 98.2% from the February 11th total of 620,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

POFCF remained flat at $$1.53 on Thursday. Petrofac has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.81.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

