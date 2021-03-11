Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1,976.3% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 55,692 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 229,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,724,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,591,000 after acquiring an additional 52,280 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,933,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $86.36 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $88.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.86. The stock has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

