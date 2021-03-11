Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,883 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $6,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the third quarter worth $67,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. 33.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FOUR. Truist increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

NYSE FOUR opened at $74.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.31. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $83.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

