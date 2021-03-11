Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Grows Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 1,565.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,059 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 247.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 38,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 27,548 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 21,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the period. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at $8,126,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DT opened at $47.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $56.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.01, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.32 and a 200 day moving average of $42.59.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.76.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $2,165,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,014,905 shares in the company, valued at $39,966,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 10,780,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $432,817,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,966,780 shares of company stock worth $440,757,605 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

