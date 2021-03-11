Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $3.34 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,637 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its position in NIKE by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its position in NIKE by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NKE opened at $134.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $212.13 billion, a PE ratio of 76.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.55. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $5,927,860.00. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,548,550 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.86.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.