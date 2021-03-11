Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 71,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,171,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Lemonade at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,338,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Lemonade in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,072,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,772,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter worth approximately $28,521,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Lemonade in the third quarter worth $27,739,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total transaction of $47,829,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,971,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shai Wininger sold 111,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total value of $11,456,978.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,893,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,026,891.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,334,115 shares of company stock worth $195,200,514.

LMND has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upgraded Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their price target on Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.43.

Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $86.75 on Tuesday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.11 and a 12 month high of $188.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.03 and a 200-day moving average of $92.84.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.22 million. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

Lemonade Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

