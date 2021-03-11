Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 82,297 Shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 819,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,297 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 3.92% of UroGen Pharma worth $14,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in URGN. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in UroGen Pharma by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 330.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on URGN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

In related news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $185,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,117 shares in the company, valued at $4,238,664.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UroGen Pharma stock opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.32. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $30.89. The company has a market cap of $402.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.32.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates are UGN-101 and UGN-102, which are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer that include low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

